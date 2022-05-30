Mumbai, May 30: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3. Once announced, the WB Madhyamik result will be available from 9 am on the official website of the West Bengal board.

The WB Madhyamink results will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year, the West Bengal Madhyamink examinations were held from March 7 to 16. Last year, Last year, around 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik examination.

In 2021, the WBBSE did not conduct the Class 10 exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the board had evaluated the students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022:

Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on the WB Madhyamink result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Submit and check your result

Download a copy for future reference

In last year's examination, about 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 percent.

