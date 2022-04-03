Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday saw 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 7,91,328.

No COVID deaths were reported today and the toll in the state remained 4,111, the health department said.

A total of 49 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,86,927.

The active cases stood at 290, it said.

A total of 10,348 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.42 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.44 per cent.

