Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana reported 837 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 2,32,671 while fourmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,315, the state government said on Tuesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 185, followed by Khammam (76) and Rangareddy (59) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 26.

As many as 17,890 are under treatment and 21,099 samples were tested on October 26.

Cumulatively, 41, 15,516 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,10,572, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.14 per cent, while it was 90.03 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 14,851.PTI GDK SS

