Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has written a letter to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking detailed information regarding the funds allocated and spent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the maintenance of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

The letter dated March 15, reads, "I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to seek detailed information regarding the funds allocated and spent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the maintenance of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambha ji Nagar district, Maharashtra."

In the letter, Singh sought detailed explanation on the total amount spent by the ASI on the tomb over the years, year-wise expenditure details incurred on maintenance, security, and other related aspects.

The BJP MLA further sought justification for continued government spending on the tomb of Aurangzeb

In the letter, the BJP MLA said, "The justification for continued government spending on the tomb of Aurangzeb, a ruler who was responsible for the destruction of our temples, the killing of Hindu kings, and the suppression of our culture."

Singh urged the Central government to consider halting any further expenditure on Aurangzeb's tomb immediately.

The letter stated, "It is my strong belief that not a single rupee of taxpayer money should be spent on maintaining the tomb of a tyrant who caused immense suffering to our ancestors. The government should consider halting any further expenditure on this site immediately, as it holds no relevance to our cultural heritage and history of valor."

"I request your prompt response and necessary action on this matter. Looking forward to your reply," it added. (ANI)

