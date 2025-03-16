Jaipur, March 16: Rajasthan University has released the admit cards for the 2025 undergraduate (UG) exams. The UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 is now available for first, second, and third-year students, including regular, former, and self-study candidates. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website, uniraj.ac.in.

The UG exams will commence on March 19, 2025, and candidates must download their admit cards in advance. The admit card contains crucial details such as the examination centre, date, and time. It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the exam centre as per the schedule mentioned.

Steps To Download UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

Visit uniraj.ac.in (Rajasthan University’s official website). Click on the Examination Portal on the right-hand side of the homepage. Select the Theory Admit Card link on the new page. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print two copies for future reference.

Rajasthan University has clarified that admit cards will not be sent via post or any other medium. Students must ensure that their admit card has a recent passport-sized photograph. If the photograph is missing, they must affix one and get it attested by their college principal.

Additionally, students should verify personal details such as name, father’s name, and mother’s name. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their college authorities.

For further details and updates, students are advised to visit uniraj.ac.in.

