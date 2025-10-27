Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao on Monday released a poster mocking the six "guarantees" in the Congress manifesto ahead of the Jubilee Hills bye-election, alleging that the ruling party has failed on development and instead prioritised "lawlessness and criminal elements" in the state.

As part of the satire, the BJP's mock poster listed pointers including the removal of cases against rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad, issuance of licences for hafta (extortion) collection, immunity for threatening activities, pensions for retired rowdy sheeters, a separate corporation for them, and licences for land grabbing and settlement operations.

Hitting out at the Congress government, Rao said the BJP has used satire to highlight what he described as the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Telangana. "The Congress party has not fulfilled any promises, but as satire, the BJP has taken out this poster of its manifesto's six guarantees... They appear to be the real guarantees provided by the Congress party to the people of Telangana," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI.

He alleged that criminalisation of politics and administrative collapse had become the hallmark of Congress rule in the state. "We are witnessing lawlessness everywhere -- land grabbing, candidates with criminal histories being fielded in elections, and the prevalence of gun culture in Telangana. Therefore, these are the issues Congress prioritises. They do not believe in genuine development or peace in Telangana," Rao said.

Claiming that residents of the upscale Jubilee Hills constituency were concerned about crime and illegal activities, the BJP state chief added, "Jubilee Hills people are certainly going to see all these problems."

Polling for the Jubilee Hills bye-election will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three senior officers as observers to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election in Hyderabad.

According to the EC, Ranjit Kumar Singh has been appointed as the General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as the Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as the Expenditure Observer. (ANI)

