Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs met the Legislative Assembly Speaker at his residence and asked to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender who won elections on a BRS ticket and joined Congress party on Sunday.

On Sunday Chevella BRS MP Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, three other sitting Lok Sabha MPs had quit the BRS - Venkatesh Netha from Peddapalli, Pothuganti Ramulu from Nagarkurnool and B B Patil from Zaheerabad. While Netha joined the Congress party, Ramulu and Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the opposition over corruption and dynastic politics and said that they have been involved in the country's "biggest scams."

Addressing a rally in Jagtial , PM Modi said that the biggest festival of democracy begins and on May 13, and the voters of Telangana will script history.

"Support for the BJP is increasing in Telangana. As May 13 is coming closer, the wave of BJP in Telangana is sweeping the Congress and BRS," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister slammed the BRS and said that they had misused people's faith, formed government and then betrayed their trust.

"It is BRS who has misused people's faith, formed government and then betrayed their trust. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its 'personal ATM' and all the looted money is going to Delhi. Both parties have been involved in the country's "biggest scams," PM Modi said.

PM Modi "guaranteed" the people of Telangana that he would take action against those involved in looting the people of the state.

"I guarantee the people of Telangana that those who have deceived you will not be spared. Parivarvadi parties only want to form governments to benefit from it, not to uplift the people. Be it 2G scam, the National Herald scam, the Bofors scam, or the Fodder scam... Behind every big scam, there lies a Parivarvadi party," he added.

The Prime Minister urged the people to show faith in the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Had we been in power in Telangana, it would have assisted us in the development of Telangana. Your rage at BRS was evident in the Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, keep the rage alive and ensure the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted the work done by his government and said that his government spent Rs 25,000 crore to build highways in Telangana.

"Our government spent Rs. 25,000 crore to build highways in Telangana. From independence till 2014, Telangana had only 2,500 km of national highways. Whereas, the BJP, in a mere 10 years, built 2,000 km of national highways in Telangana," he added.

There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The 17 constituencies in Telangana are Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

