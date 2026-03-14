Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for agreeing to provide over 100 acres of land at Bapu Gandhi Sarovar in Hyderabad, where Agniveers are currently training. He said that the training camp will be shifted to make way for the Musi River rejuvenation project.

Speaking during a presentation on River Musi Rejuvenation (Phase-I) at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the Defence Minister has prepared to give 100-plus acres in Bapu Gandhi Sarovar, where the Agniveer training camp is currently located, and they have decided to shift.

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"Today, I want to appreciate my army people and my defence minister. He has prepared to give 100-plus acres in Bapu Gandhi Sarovar. Agniveers are training there. They have decided to shift their Agniveer training camp to some other place, and they are giving a hundred plus acres for this Gandhian ideology, where the Musi is going to come up," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about the rehabilitation of people affected by the Musi River rejuvenation project, assuring them that the government will identify suitable locations within their Assembly constituencies and construct homes for them.

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"All these people of ours here make a living by doing odd jobs; if they are relocated far away, it will become very difficult for us- it will cause us great hardship. We took their suggestions into account. In the coming days, we will identify suitable locations within that Assembly constituency--specifically in the areas adjacent to the Musi River--and we will find land and construct homes for those people," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government will not abandon the affected residents and assured them of comprehensive help.

"Why would we abandon them on the streets? We are their family. It was because of their support that I became the Chief Minister. I did not become Chief Minister to cause them sorrow or to inflict harm upon them. They are my people. They offered their prayers for me. That is precisely why, within just two years, I have achieved success as Chief Minister," said the CM.

He said he holds no enmity with the poor and understands their hardships.

"Why on earth would I attempt to cause them harm? What enmity do I have with them? What grievance could I possibly hold against the poor? I do not reside in grand bungalows or sprawling farmhouses. I, too, move around among the public, and I always live in close communion with the poor. I can truly understand their hardships and the very beat of their hearts. My entire administrative machinery stands ready to assist them. Our MLAs, our ministers, and our officers--everyone is prepared. Whatever their needs may be, we will ensure they are met," Reddy added.

Reddy, while addressing criticism about focusing on real estate, said it will create employment for lakhs of workers and bring investment to the state.

"People say Reddy only thinks about real estate. Yes, I definitely think about it. Lakhs of workers will get jobs. Investment will come. Why not do real estate, pharma, IT, tourism? All this is the government's responsibility. These people forget. My thinking is with the poor," he said.

The Musi River rejuvenation project is a major initiative of the Telangana government that aims to restore the river ecosystem, improve flood management, and develop public spaces along the riverbanks. The proposed Gandhi Sarovar project is expected to be one of the first components implemented under the broader riverfront development plan. (ANI)

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