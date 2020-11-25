Hyderabad, Nov 25: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, an official release said. Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's Demise: 'Have Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade'.

The Congress party's top strategist Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)