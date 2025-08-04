Hyderabad, August 4: The P.C. Ghose Commission has held then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) directly and vicariously accountable for irregularities in planning, execution, completion, operation and maintenance of the crucial Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana. It also held KCR accountable for price adjustments, contract amendments and financial guarantees, according to the summary prepared by a panel of officials after a study of the report. Headed by former judge of the Supreme Court Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the one-man commission submitted its report to the Telangana government on July 31.

The government on August 1 constituted a committee to thoroughly study the report and prepare a comprehensive summary, which will be discussed in the state Cabinet meeting later in the day. The Commission probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project. It has explicitly identified a number of individuals and institutional functionaries – both engineers and political executives – as responsible for the failure of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. Justice P C Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram Project Submits Report to T'gana Govt.

The Commission also found that then Minister for Finance and Planning Eatala Rajender disowned financial responsibility, deferred all accountability to the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL), despite the Finance Department being on the KIPCL's Board. The reports say then Minister for Irrigation gave random instructions without accountability and undermined administrative process. The Commission also found that IAS officer S.K. Joshi, who was Principal Secretary, irrigation, suppressed a critical expert committee report that would have blocked the Medigadda barrage. It also stated that IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal, then Additional Secretary to the CM, failed to present crucial files before the Cabinet and violated business rules.

Past and present Board members of KIPCL have been held responsible for acting as loan facilitators without oversight, misappropriating public money, ignoring project appraisals and revenue generation obligations. Officials from Finance and Irrigation departments on KIPCL Board are liable for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation, the Commission said. About contractors, it said L&T (Medigadda) is not entitled to any certificates. It must complete restoration of the 7th block and rectify defects at its own cost. Agencies for Annaram and Sundilla were held liable for defect rectification during Defect Liability Period (DLP) at their cost.

Chief Engineer of Central Designs Organisation (CDO), Engineers and Chief Engineers of Telangana State Engineering Research Laboratories (TSERL), Engineer-in-Chief, Kaleshwaram Project, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Deputy Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers have been held responsible for flaws in designs without model studies, poor construction quality, lack of third-party vetting and ineffective operation and maintenance. On Quality Control and Certification irregularities, it noted that Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers issued Substantial Completion Certificate (Medigadda, September 9, 2019) and Certificate of Completion (Medigadda March 15, 2021). They have been held liable for wrongful, illegal certification to favour contractors. Revanth 'handed Over' T'gana People's Rights over Water to Andhra CM: BRS Leader Rama Rao.

Quality control engineers of Annaram and Sundilla were held liable for defects/leakages overlooked at the time of certification. Engineer-in-Chief (O&M) and Dam Safety Division held liable for complete failure in O&M activities. The report specifically names C. Muralidhar, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) and B. Hari Ram, Chief Engineer, PCSS Project. They suppressed facts about contract nature (lump sum vs turnkey) liable for misleading CWC and ignoring exert committee reports. A. Narender Reddy, T. Srinivas and Omkar Singh have been held liable for false deposition before the Commission.

The one-man Commission was constituted on March 14, 2024 to probe the allegations. During the last 15 months, the Ghose Commission interviewed over 115 witnessed including engineers and retired and serving officials associated with the barrages and others. Some piers of Medigadda Barrage had caved in during October 2023. After the Congress party came to power in December 2024, it had ordered a probe by the Vigilance Department. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was also asked to conduct an investigation into all aspects of the mega project.

After the preliminary report by the Vigilance Department highlighted irregularities, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced a judicial probe during a debate in the Assembly. The term of the Commission has been extended seven times so far after its initial term ended on June 30, 2024. In May this year, the term was extended till July 31. After the last extension, the Commission summoned KCR and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender. KCR appeared before the Commission on June 11. The BRS leader, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2023, was reportedly questioned by the Commission about re-designing of the project and the policy and finance related decisions taken for its construction. The BRS denied allegation of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and termed the summons to KCR an act of political vendetta by the government.

