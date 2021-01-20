Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected Laxmi Barrage constructed at Medigadda and paid floral tributes to Godavari waters.

"The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We have resolved in the initial stages that once Telangana State is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops and that will be the result of getting Telangana State. We have planned a strategy of constructing a barrage at a point after river Godavari and Pranahita joins so that more water for more time can be pumped," said Rao said while recalling his experiences while constructing the project.

"After a technical survey was done by the WAPCOS, it was decided to construct a barrage at Medigadda point. We have estimated that with 16.17 TMC storage capacity if the Barrage is constructed on a 100 MTs height, water can be pumped for 7 months in a year. Whatever we planned it is happening as it is now. 16.17 TMC of water is stored at a height of 99.7 Meters. Constructions have happened as we planned," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed happiness and satisfaction over the Kaleswaram project getting completed and the water is pumped uninterruptedly as planned.

He congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, working agencies and officials from other departments on Tuesday for their efforts in completing the project on a fast track.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to fill the tanks and reservoirs this summer with the water stored now at the full level at the all the Barrage.

"We have taken up construction of the Kaleswaram project as a Yagnam. Thousands of workers toiled 365 days even in the hottest 50 degrees temperatures. The officials have solved the problems like the land acquisition, crossings with a lot of knack and presence of mind. I am very happy that the project, which is of immense help and needs to the farmers, has become operational. It is a matter of satisfaction that the dreams of Telangana farmers have been realised and a solution to the drinking water problems is reached," he said.

He instructed the officials to set up Control Rooms at Medigadda and Dummugudem barrages. (ANI)

