New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The newly elected Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday for the first time since the Congress government was formed in Telangana.

The Telangana CM was accompanied with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

After the meeting, Revanth Reddy said that he flagged the issues of the pending projects with the PM.

"After taking charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana, had a courtesy meeting today for the first time with the honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji," the Telangana CM wrote in a post on X.

The Congress leader further said that he also sought Centre's cooperation for the development of the state.

"We sought prompt resolution of the pending issues and cooperation for the development of the state from the PM," he said.

"Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also participated in this meeting," Revenath Reddy added.

The Prime Minister Office also took to its official X account and shared pictures of the Telangana CM and PM Modi during their meeting in the national capital.

"Telangana CM, Shri @revanth_anumula along with Deputy CM, Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, met PM @narendramodi," PMO posted. (ANI)

