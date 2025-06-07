Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his greetings to the Muslim community on Bakrid (Eid al Adha), a festival celebrated as a symbol of sacrifice, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister remembered that Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Kabir in memory of one of the Islamic prophets, Ibrahim Assalam, who announced his readiness to sacrifice his son, obeying the orders of Almighty Allah.

Also Read | Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: Desperate Pakistan Wrote 4 Letters to India, Pleading Reinstatement of IWT, Say Sources.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed that the festival conveys a powerful message to humanity: people should strive to lead joyful lives while following the right path, without being fearful of the challenges they encounter. He emphasised the importance of having faith in God and noted that there is no greater act of charity than sharing what one has with others.

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Panch Pran Initiative Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swaraj, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)