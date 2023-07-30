Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Customs officials seized 1329 g of gold paste worth Rs 81.6 lakh at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad on Sunday, informed the officials.

According to the officials, the passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act and an investigation is underway.

“Officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 1,329 g of gold paste concealed in pant pockets valued at Rs 81.6 lakh on 29.07. The passenger was travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad. The passenger has been arrested under the Custom Act of 1962. Further investigation into the matter is under progress”, the Hyderabad Customs officials informed.

Earlier in June this year, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1705.3 grams of gold worth over 1 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (ANI)

