Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): The special operation teams busted a drugs party in Madhapur, Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

According to Madhapur police, eleven individuals have been taken into custody, and the matter is under investigation. Further Details are awaited.

"We have taken eleven members into custody and are investigating the matter. More details will be provided later," said a Police official.

In another incident, the CBI Court, Hyderabad, Telangana, has convicted and sentenced V Chalapathi Rao, a Computer Operator at SBI, Chandulal Baradari Branch, Hyderabad, Telangana, to two years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 36,000 in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 01.05.2002 against Rao and three others on allegations that during 1996-2000, the accused VChalapathi Rao entered into criminal conspiracy with PP Krishna Rao, the then Branch Manager, SBI, Chandulal Baradari Branch, Hyderabad and two private accused Viraja, W/o the accused Chalapathi Rao and Kaleem Pasha and obtained pecuniary gain in the matter of sanction and release of Big Buy Loans based on false and fictitious documents to the tune of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Rao had been absconding since 2005, the cases against him were split up under separate CC Nos. 08/2006 and 09/2006. The cases against the other accused persons were disposed of earlier. Conducting a speedy trial, the Court convicted and sentenced the accused on October 31, 2025. (ANI)

