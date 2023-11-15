Hyderabad, November 15: The Congress will provide 24 hours of free electricity to the farming sector if the party came to power in Telangana after the November 30 Assembly polls, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy has said. Addressing election rallies at various places in the state on Tuesday, he recalled that the Congress government led by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy provided free power to farmers way back in 2004. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: No Hung Assembly, BJP Will Get Majority to Form Government in State, Says G Kishan Reddy

Revanth Reddy dismissed the BRS' charge that free power supply to ryots will not be ensured if the Congress came to power. "The Congress will take the responsibility of providing 24-hour free, quality power to farmers," he assured. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Faces Opposition Heavyweights in Both Gajwel, Kamareddy Constituencies

The Congress has delivered on the promise of Telangana statehood to enable the youth to become professionals like doctors, engineers, scientists and IAS officers to steer the state on the path of progress, he added.