Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Excise Department's Special Enforcement Team (SET) seized 56 liquor bottles worth Rs 2.50 lakhs in three separate operations and arrested four individuals for illegal possession and transportation of liquor, according to the official statement.

The raids were conducted in different locations, including Secunderabad, a railway station, and a private residence in West Marredpally.

According to Excise official," In the first case, the STF team, led by CI Nagaraju and SI Jyothi, seized 20 signature bottles from an individual named Sri Pana Raman near the Military Hospital in Secunderabad.

In the second case, the same team caught Ajay Singh, a passenger who arrived from Bengaluru by the KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express. He was found carrying 44 bottles of Corona Extra Beer and four additional liquor bottles.

The third raid was carried out at a house in West Marredpally based on a tip-off about ganja sales. The operation, led by CI Bhiksha Reddy, SI Balaraju, and SI Sandhya, resulted in the seizure of 13 grams of OG Kush ganja and 32 liquor bottles. The bottles were reportedly brought from Goa, Manipur, and Delhi.

As per the release, two individuals, Runith and Aditya, were arrested during the raid.

"The duo was arrested for storing and selling the liquor," said Pradeep Rao, the team leader of the operation.

According to the Excise officials, the total value of liquor seized across the three cases has been estimated at Rs. 2.50 lakhs.

"These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the region," an official from the Excise Department said. (ANI)

