Delhi, June 9: In a chilling twist to the suspected murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, police have detained his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The Meghalaya Police accused Sonam Raghuvanshi of orchestrating a contract killing motivated by an extramarital affair.

Sonam, who had been missing since May 23, was located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the early hours of Monday, June 9. While Meghalaya Police claim she surrendered, Raja's family disputes the narrative, stating she was traced after making a video call to her brother from a roadside eatery in Nandganj using the owner's phone. The eatery owner also alerted emergency services, leading to her detention and transfer to a One-Stop Centre by the local police.

Sonam Raghuvanshi Orchestrated Raja's Murder Over Extramarital Affair

According to Meghalaya’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, Davis Marak, the murder was premeditated, India Today reported. “It was a cold-blooded murder. The entire trip was planned with the intent to kill,” he told the media outlet. DIG Marak confirmed that an ongoing extramarital affair appeared to be the primary motive, based on preliminary findings.

Three men allegedly hired to carry out the murder have been arrested in Indore, while another suspect remains at large. Sonam was detained in Ghazipur and is expected to be formally arrested and transferred to Meghalaya for further investigation.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Key Breakthrough That Led to Sonam's Arrest

A key breakthrough in the case came from Albert Pde, a local guide in Meghalaya’s Nongriat village. Pde, who had initially offered his services to the couple on May 22, became suspicious after seeing them the following day, this time accompanied by three unknown men. “They were climbing up the 3,000 steps to Mawlakhiat. The men walked ahead, the woman followed behind. They spoke in Hindi,” Pde told the police. His account led investigators to identify the suspects and unravel the alleged murder plot.

Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, maintains Sonam’s innocence, insisting the couple were happy and had no known marital discord. “She did not surrender. Until she confesses, we won’t believe she is guilty,” he told reporters.

