Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): An Executive Engineer posted in the Irrigation & CAD Department has been arrested for allegedly amassing wealth far beyond his legitimate income.

According to the Anti-Corruption Branch,"A case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of Income was registered against Nune Sridhar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation & CAD Department, Division No.-8, SRSP Camp, Choppadandi, Karim Nagar for having acquired these assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service."

Searches were conducted at the house of the above Accused Officer and 13 other places which belong to him and his relatives. During the searches several properties including one Villa at Tellapur, one flat in Shaikpet, 3 flats in Karimnagar, Commercial space at Ameerpet, one independent building at Hyderabad, one independent building at Waranagal, one independent building at Karim nagar, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karim nagar, two four wheelers, Gold ornaments and Bank deposits were unearthed.

The searches revealed that the above Accused Officer has acquired these movable & immovable properties by abusing his official position. The searches are still going on. The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The accused officer is arrested and is being sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

