Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Constituted To Revise Salary of State Government Staff, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. Undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things," she said in a press conference.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies of Shock in Vikhroli After Hearing About Husband's Untimely Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

She refused to elaborate saying that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent "TRS MLAs poaching case".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)