Davangere, November 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission to revise the salary of state government employees.

Former Chief Secretary Sudhakar Rao has been appointed as the chairman of commission for the revision of pay-scale of the state government employees, he said.

A joint action committee of various associations of government employees had earlier petitioned the government to appoint a retired High Court judge as the chairperson of the 7th Pay Commission.

Bommai in March had announced that a commission would be set up to revise salaries of government employees. The proposed pay commission would cover the salary prospects of some six lakh employees in the poll-bound state.