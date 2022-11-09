Mumbai, November 9: In an unfortunate incident that took pace in Mumbai, a woman allegedly died of shock after hearing the new of her husband's sudden death. As per reports, the shocking incident took place on Monday when the woman from Vikhroli died out of shock after listening to the news of her husband's untimely death.

Reportedly, the woman's husband died due to a heart attack. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased couple has been identified as Binu Koshi (45) and Pramila (43). Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Monday when Koshi complained of chest pain and was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital, Vikhroli. However, he breathed his last at around 10 am. After hearing about her husband's death, Pramila, who was also in the hospital started crying inconsolably. Later, she was taken to her home.

Once home, Pramila went into a shock and fell unconscious. She was immediately rushed to the same hospital by her neighbours. Ayesha Shaikh, Pramila's neighbour said that she could not bear the news of her husband's untimely death and passed away at 2 pm due to a heart attack. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

The couple is survived by two sons who are aged 21 and 21. Police officials confirmed that there was no foul play in the couple's death.

