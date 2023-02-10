Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday announced it will be partnering with Flanders, a region in Belgium, to explore multiple opportunities in the life sciences sector aimed at vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, immunotherapy, cluster-to-cluster collaborations among others.

Also Read | #India’s Industrial Growth Based on Index of Industrial Production Declined to 4.3% for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) is a Flemish public agency under the Flanders government in Belgium which advises, supports and stimulates Flemish companies in their exports of products and services.

Also Read | India Says Onus on Pakistan To Create Conducive Environment for Talks by Taking Verifiable Actions Against Cross-Border Terrorism.

While announcing the partnership, Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao said: "Flanders' partnership with Telangana will boost both parties to share the latest developments in the life sciences industry".

"This partnership will allow us to explore Flanders' robust technology landscape and the sectoral strengths it possesses to provide an ideal environment for industries in both regions," the minister said, according to the release.

As the first step of this partnership, Flanders will be participating as International Region Partners for the next three editions of BioAsia starting with the forthcoming 20th edition -- the healthcare and life sciences event -- organised by Telangana government, a release said here on Friday.

At BioAsia 2023 (being held from February 24 here), Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a key delegation of senior officials from Flanders and also participate in multiple B2B, G2B, and other meetings.

A task force with members including industry, academia and government from both sides have been formed and the group will discuss and implement the partnership, the release said.

BioAsia in Telangana and Knowledge for Growth in Flanders shall be the two anchor events on either side in which both ecosystems shall participate in these events to steer the Flanders Telangana Lifesciences Cooperation in the next three to four years, it said.

Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan said, "Telangana-based companies will be able to get access to the potential business opportunities, R&D facilities, and the high-quality know-how of Flanders-based organisations".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)