Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

The case, registered at the Gachibowli police station in 2016, named Reddy as Accused No 3 (A-3).

The complainant, associated with the SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, had alleged that at Revanth Reddy's instigation, his brother Kondal Reddy and others trespassed on the Society's land in Gopanpally village and demolished two rooms using an earth-moving machine, intending to occupy the land.

The complainant also alleged they made "casteist remarks" against him.

Reddy later approached the High Court in 2020, seeking to quash the case.

His counsel argued that Reddy was "not present at the scene of the offence".

The High Court, which had earlier reserved its orders, allowed the quash petition filed by Reddy.

It quashed the criminal case on the ground that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence linking the accused to the incident.

