India News | Telangana Health Min Requests Centre to Provide 1,000 Ventilators to Fight COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra has requested the Centre to provide 1,000 ventilators for the state to fight COVID-19.

"We are trying in all the ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection. Patients are suffering from lung-related issues and to provide them treatment we need ventilators. DRDO has come forward to manufacture ventilators and give them to us. We also request the central government to provide us 1,000 ventilators to fight COVID-19," Rajendra said.

Also Read | COVID-19 and Its Potential Impact on Various Industries According to SEO Expert Lance Bachmann.

"Today American India Foundation, Grace Foundation has handed over 100 ventilators to us and they also promised to provide 100 more ventilators in the coming days to Telangana Health Department to fight the infection," he said.

71 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death was reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,991.

Also Read | Implementation of National Security Laws of the People’s Republic of China Represents the Secure Shield for Hong Kong’s Prosperity and Development.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, at present, there are 650 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)