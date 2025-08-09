Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for the next four to five days in Telangana.

A Hyderabad Meteorological Department scientist, Dharmaraju, speaking to ANI, said, "For the coming four to five days, Telangana can expect heavy rainfall, particularly in the southern and western parts of the districts. Today, we predict heavy rainfall in six places in Telangana, including Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon. From the 13th of this month, some parts of Telangana have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, with 7 to 10 centimetres of rain, and we have issued an orange alert for Telangana."

Also Read | Fact Check: Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download e-PAN Card? Know How To Report Phishing Emails As PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Email.

Earlier, on July 23, the Cyberabad Police issued an advisory urging IT companies in the region to adopt a Work From Home (WFH) policy, owing to heavy rainfall expected in the area.

This decision aimed to ensure employee safety, reduce traffic congestion, and allow uninterrupted emergency services.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh To Observe 'Partition Horror Memorial Day' in All 75 Districts on August 14.

"Cyberabad Police on Tuesday on social media platform X stated, "Alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Cyberabad area, considering the safety, productivity, traffic congestion and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services. Companies may consider adopting the Work from Home (WFH) model on July 23, 2025. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter."

Telangana state is experiencing heavy showers, with several districts under red and orange alerts, including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)