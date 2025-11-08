Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha visited the victims of the Chevella bus accident who are undergoing treatment at PMR Hospital in Chevella on Friday.

She enquired about the medical treatment being provided to the injured. She instructed the doctors to provide better medical services to the victims.

Kavitha also visited and consoled Yellayya Goud and Ambika, the parents of the three sisters, Sai Priya, Nandini, and Tanusha, from Perkampally village in Yalala Mandal, Vikarabad district, who died in the tragic bus accident.

Kavitha said, "The government is responsible for the Chevella road accident. A compensation of Rs 1 crore must be given to the families of the deceased. Rs 10 lakhs should be paid to the injured. The accident that took place in Chevella three or four days ago shook the entire state. It is heartbreaking that 19 people lost their lives in this accident."

She said that earlier, environmental issues arose from not repairing the road. Subsequently, the present government granted permission to the Naval Radar. She alleged that the previous BRS government did not grant permission for the radar centre for ten years.

"This is not a question of whether it is a driver's problem or not. The government's failure to lay the road is the cause of the accident. The accident happened due to the government's mistake. The government must take responsibility for this," she said.

"A compensation of Rs 1 crore must be given to the families of those who died in the accident. Seven lakhs is absolutely insufficient. Rs 1 crore must be paid. Approximately 300 people have died because this road has not been repaired. Whether it is the Congress or the BRS government, measures should be taken to prevent accidents," Kavitha added.

Earlier, the Telangana government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC, totalling Rs 7 lakh for each deceased victim's family. An additional Rs 2 lakh will be given to each injured person, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed. (ANI)

