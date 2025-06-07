Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): A man was taken into custody in Khammam district after he allegedly used vulgar language and physically assaulted a woman sub-inspector who had responded to a fight over parotta at a restaurant, with the entire incident captured on video, Telangana police officials said.

"The lady sub-inspector slapped a man after he used vulgar language when she inquired about a dispute over parotta at a hotel in the Kalluru police station limits in Khammam district. The situation escalated, and the man pushed the lady sub-inspector by holding her neck. The entire incident was recorded on video. The police registered a case and took the man into custody," the police statement said.

Speaking about the incident, Sub-inspector of Kalluru police station said, "We received information yesterday evening that some people were fighting over parotta at a hotel. I sent two constables, but the fight continued. When I arrived, I inquired about the issue, and the individual used vulgar language towards me. In response, I slapped him, and he pushed me. We have registered a case and taken him into custody."

Meanwhile, in another bar brawl in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, one person was found dead after being attacked with a beer bottle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM on May 26 at Good Day Bar, located under the Uppal police station limits. A dispute broke out between groups at nearby tables, during which Sravan Kumar attacked Pawan Kumar.

The police said, "Yesterday night, around 10:30 PM, at Good Day Bar, a group of members were consuming drinks when a ruckus ensued with people at a nearby table. One man, Sravan Kumar, attacked the deceased, Pawan Kumar, on the head, and he died on the spot. The accused and the deceased are natives of Amberpet, Hyderabad. The case has been registered, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME). More details will be provided later."

The Uppal police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. (ANI)

