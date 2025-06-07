Faridabad, June 7: In a shocking incident, an MBBS doctor stole the identity of a practising cardiologist to perform over 50 heart surgeries at a hospital in Faridabad, Haryana. Pankaj Mohan Sharma, posing as a specialist, used forged credentials and a stolen NMC registration number to secure a position at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital’s heart care centre. Despite lacking any formal cardiology training, he continued his deception for eight months.

As reported by Times of India, the fraud was uncovered after lawyer and social activist Sanjay Gupta filed a complaint on April 11, alleging that Sharma had obtained additional degrees using forged documents. Investigation revealed that Sharma had been operating under the stolen identity of Dr Pankaj Mohan, a legitimate cardiologist practising in the city. He used Dr Mohan’s National Medical Commission registration number to carry out critical heart procedures at the hospital. ‘Fake Doctor’ Caught in Madhya Pradesh: Man Treats Patients for a Year After Landing Government Job at Jabalpur Hospital With Forged BAMS Degree, Court Orders FIR.

The Mediterina Hospital, which manages the heart care centre at Badshah Khan on a public-private partnership basis, hired Sharma in July last year. He falsely claimed to hold postgraduate qualifications like MD and DNB in cardiology and used a forged stamp identifying him as a cardiologist on his prescriptions. Despite doubts about his credentials, hospital management has been criticised for continuing to employ an unqualified doctor. Damoh Shocker: Fake Doctor Performs Heart Surgery in Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh; Allegedly Kills 7.

Sharma’s deception began to unravel when he suddenly stopped attending the heart centre in February after being asked to present his medical degrees. Many patients approached the real Dr Mohan, who clarified he had no association with the hospital. Adding to the suspicion, Sharma maintained a Facebook profile under a different name and was listed as a film production company director, further casting doubt on his medical background.

