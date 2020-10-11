Medak (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recoverey from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

According to his friends, Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19.

A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump. "He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him."

"He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President Trump's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon." (ANI)

