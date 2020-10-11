Washington, October 11: US President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, has said he is now immune to the deadly virus. In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump said he is no more vulnerable and can't transmit coronavirus (COVID-19) to others. He posted: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!" White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump made a similar assertion. "It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune," Trump was quoted as saying. "You have a president who is immune... so now you have a president who doesn't have to hide in a basement like his opponent," he added, making an apparent attack on his rival presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Says He Is Immune to Coronavirus:

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Trump also made his first public appearance at a White House event on Saturday, less than two weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He attended the event, titled "Peaceful Protest in Support of Law and Order", and addressed the attendants, many who did not wear masks or were socially distancing, from the Blue Room Balcony. Trump wore a face mask but took it off later when he started addressing the gathering.

The US President was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on October 2 after tests the previous day had shown him positive for COVID-19. Trump has completed his course of treatment for Covid-19 and can return to public engagements this weekend, his physician on October 9.

