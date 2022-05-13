Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a national conference on '3D Printing in Medical Devices and Implants' here.

The conference was organised by the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Union Government.

In the presence of Rama Rao, 20 MoUs were exchanged with leading organisations in additive manufacturing technology from India and abroad such as EOS GmbH, Markforged, Wipro 3D, Redington Group, Intech Additive, Imaginarium, NIT Warangal, Deakin University Australia and others, according to the minister's official Twitter account.

These partnerships will help in fulfilling NCAM's core objective of promoting the adoption of additive manufacturing in India and enabling the indigenisation and commercialisation of additive manufacturing parts, components, materials and creating disruptions in the sector in the country, it said.

The day-long national conference featured exhibitions of the latest 3D printing technology, panel discussions on the latest trends, applications and challenges of this technology in medicine and a round table between doctors, industry leaders and academic experts to discuss the roadmap for developing an ecosystem for additive manufacturing in medicine, a release said.

