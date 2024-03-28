Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Telangana Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta has issued orders for the transfer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jangaon SR Damodar Reddy for gross dereliction of duty and for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by attending a programme organised by a political party.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections.

The notice stated that "it has come to the notice of the undersigned that SR Damodar Reddy, ACP, Jangoan, Warangal, has exhibited gross dereliction of duty and has violated the MCC Code by attending a programme organised by a political party."

"Hence, SR Damodar Reddy, ACP, Jangoan, Warangal, is transferred out from the post of ACP., Jangoan, Warangal, with immediate effect and directed to report in 0/o DGP., Telangana, Hyderabad, pending disciplinary action."

"Accordingly, the CP, Warangal, is requested to relieve the individual immediately by making alternative arrangements and furnishing his date of relief."

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. while the BJP managed to secure 4 seats and the INC managed to get 3 seats. However, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was limited to only one seat.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came out on top, securing 11 of the 17 parliamentary seats. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Indian National Congress (INC) each managed to win a single seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

