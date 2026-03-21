Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): A raid was conducted at Shehri Cafe within the Nagole Police Station limits by the LB Nagar Division police in Rangareddy, Telangana, after getting a tip-off about activities violating the state-wide ban on hookah centres, according to police officials. During the search, officials found nearly 20 individuals engaged in smoking and seized several hookah pots along with flavoured tobacco.

LB Nagar Division ACP Krishnaiah speaking to ANI said, "This evening, we received credible information. Following that, a raid was conducted at Shehri Cafe in the Nagole Police Station limits. We had received information that a hookah centre was operating there, which is why I raided the place."

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ACP Krishnaiah further said, "During the raid at the hookah parlour, we found hookah pots and flavours. Around 20 people were smoking hookah here. Smoking hookah negatively affects your health. Furthermore, the state government has closed down these hookah centres. There are orders in Telangana that hookah centers are banned, making this against the regulations."

"It is very harmful for the youth to visit these hookah centres and parlours. The youth should not engage in this. The youth are important; they are needed for the development of the state and the nation. That is why the youth should not participate in such activities," ACP added.

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A Police Officer said, "It will definitely be harmful. If cases are booked against them, background verifications are done for jobs. Having a case booked will negatively affect their chances of getting both private and government jobs during that verification process."

On Monday, a total of 39 people were arrested after a raid on an illegal hookah centre operating under the guise of a cafe in Rangareddy's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Telangana Police said. 4 of those arrested allegedly supplied the hookah.

Police also confiscated 36 mobile phones along with several hookah pots in the raid held late on Monday night, officials said.

Police conducted a raid on an alleged hookah centre, "The White Cup" cafe, which had obtained permission to operate as a cafe, but was allegedly functioning as a hookah lounge.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Goud said, "Today, after midnight, acting on credible information, we raided 'The White Cup' cafe within LB Nagar police limits in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. Though they had permission to run a cafe, they were running a hookah centre illegally. We seized 36 cell phones and hookah pots and arrested 35 customers and four hookah suppliers."

He added that the arrested individuals came from various localities, including Kothapet, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Falaknuma, and Uppal, who had gathered specifically to consume hookah. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)