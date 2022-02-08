Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) The decline in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Tuesday with 1,061 new infections being reported.

The statewide tally stood at 7,79,971 with the addition of 1,061 cases, a health department bulletin said.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh infections also continued with 3,590 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,54,399, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 274, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 78 each.

The death toll increased to 4,102 with one more fatality. The number of active cases was 21,470, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.72 per cent.

Earlier in the day, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said the third wave of COVID-19 triggered by the Omicron variant appears to have come to an end in Telangana, even as he stressed on COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,380 COVID-19 cases.

