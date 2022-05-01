Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,92,044 so far, a bulletin said.

No new deaths due to the infection were reported and the total coronavirus fatalities stood at 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number with 24 cases.

Seventeen people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,598 till date.

The active cases stood at 335, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,165 samples were tested and the number examined till date was 3,46,44,052.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.44 per cent.

