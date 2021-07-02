Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 858 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday.

The total count of Covid positive cases in the state now stands at 6,25,237, including 6,08,833 reported recoveries and 3,678 deaths.

There are currently 12,726 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, while the cases fatality rate is 0.58 per cent.

As many as 1,88,85,647 samples have been tested so far, including 1,08,617 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,12,40,596 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, including 96,36,298 first doses and 16,04,298 second doses. (ANI)

