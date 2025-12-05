New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, stated that the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' will provide a platform to those interested in participating in promising projects and plans for the welfare of Telangana.

She extended warm wishes to everyone attending the summit, set to be held on December 8 and 9, an official release by the Congress Parliamentary Party noted.

The release said that the programme provides a much-needed platform for all those interested in participating in several exciting and promising projects and plans for Telangana's development and progress.

The three-pronged strategy, being adopted in the state, aims at a 360-degree approach, ensuring equal emphasis on urban, peri-urban, and rural-agro development projects.

This will enable Telangana's extraordinarily rich, human, and natural resources, the entrepreneurial brilliance of its people, and its renowned knowledge and technological prowess to flower to their full potential, the release said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital and extended a formal invitation to both to attend the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, the release said.

He also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the Bharat Future City.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Chief Minister met with the Prime Minister in the Parliament and extended an invitation to the global summit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a specially printed invitation card for the mega event, which is scheduled to be held at Hyderabad's Bharat Future City. The summit, envisioned on an international scale, aims to position Telangana as a leading global investment and innovation destination.

The summit is scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. During the meeting, CM Reddy briefed the leaders on the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which outlines long-term development strategies and revenue expansion plans for the state. He also handed over the official invitation to the Congress leaders. (ANI)

