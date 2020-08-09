Warangal (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, Youth Congress leaders were seen engaged in a scuffle with each other after a flag hoisting ceremony, on the occasion of the 60th foundation day, at the District Congress Committee (DCC) Warangal office here.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy said, "The members of the Youth Congress invited me as chief guest to hoist the flag on the occasion. Small differences broke out and a scuffle followed between the Youth Congress Warangal City President and Youth Congress Warangal West Constituency President. The incident took place after an hour after I left the office."

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,123 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Reddy further said that he had formed an enquiry committee right after to take appropriate action.

"It is true that scuffle had taken place at the DCC Warangal office, but we have not yet received a complaint or petition yet," Sampath Rao, Inspector Hanamkonda informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)