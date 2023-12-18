Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust organised a procession and handed over pamphlets in different parts of Telangana on Monday to invite devotees for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Ayodhya on January 22.

This comes ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Mandir when a new idol of 'Ram Lalla' will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum or 'garbhagriha' of the temple.

Volunteers and devotees went door to door, offered the Akshantalu or Akshad (rice grains) brought from Ayodhya and distributed pamphlets to the devotees to visit Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi on the occasion of Sri Ram Lalla temple opening.

"The rally was carried out in all the districts of Telangana state," said Shivaramlu (Bajrang Dal State convenor).

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Shri Ram Birth Place Sacred Pilgrimage Region) is a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by the government of India in February 2020. The trust is composed of 15 trustees.

Earlier on Sunday, a multi-level parking arrangement was made to address anticipated traffic congestion and enhance the experience for tourists visiting the holy city given the grand opening of the Ram Mandir.

These modern parking solutions aim to ease navigation for both domestic and international pilgrims arriving at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Devbhoomi Ayodhya is steadily progressing. Along with this development, improving traffic flow is crucial, which is why we're constructing five multi-level parking facilities within the city," said Nitish Kumar, District Magistrate of Ayodhya.

Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan have been invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year. (ANI)

