Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): On Thursday evening, three children drowned in a pond while playing, in Peddakothapally in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 4 and 5 pm when six children from the same village were playing near a pond. While playing, three of them entered the water and drowned. Help was called immediately; however, the children didn't survive.

The deceased have been identified as two boys (aged 7 and 13), and a 10-year-old girl.

Sub-Inspector of Peddakothapalli Police Station confirmed the incident and said, "The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME). A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway."

Similarly, in another tragic incident in Gujarat's Kheda district, six young members of a family, most of them cousins, drowned in the Meshwo river on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nadiad Fire Brigade reached the spot near Kanij village and recovered all six bodies from the river, a senior police officer said.

"Six brothers and sisters, including cousins, have come to take a bath in the evening in a river near Kanij village, where they all drowned. The team reached the spot and operations were carried out to take them out," Rajesh Gadhiya, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kheda, told reporters.

All the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The victims had come from Naroda in Ahmedabad to their maternal uncle's house in the district for the holidays. (ANI)

