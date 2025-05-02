Meerut, May 2: In an unusual marital incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a woman has eloped with her brother-in-law after a series of disagreements with her husband over his beard. Shakir, a Muslim cleric, had been married to Arshi for seven months when she began insisting that he shave off his beard. The couple's marital tensions escalated, and Arshi eventually developed feelings for Shakir's younger brother, Sabir, who, according to Shakir, was clean-shaven. In February, Arshi and Sabir eloped, leaving Shakir devastated.

According to a report by NDTV, Arshi has rejected her husband's claim that the beard was the primary reason for their separation. According to her, the real issue in the marriage was Shakir’s sexual unfitness, a claim that has added complexity to the ongoing dispute. Arshi maintained that her decision to leave was not solely about his beard but stemmed from deeper personal issues in their relationship. Despite Shakir’s accusations, she emphasised that her connection with Sabir had been developed over time, and her departure was rooted in her desire to marry him instead. Meerut Shocker: Teachers Dance As Students Sweep Floors, Wash Carpets at Krishnapuri Government School in UP; Video Goes Viral.

As the case took a dramatic turn, Arshi and Sabir were eventually tracked down, with Arshi arriving at her parents’ house with her lover in tow. Shakir, still reeling from the betrayal, had tried to locate them for months and even filed a missing persons report. When Arshi returned, she clarified that she no longer wished to live with her husband, and instead, she sought a divorce. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Snakebite Death by Placing Snake Near Dead Body; Post-Mortem Exposes Murder Plot (Watch Video).

The situation was further complicated when she demanded INR 5 lakh as a dowry refund from Shakir, which she stated would be required for her to consider moving forward with Sabir. The bizarre sequence of events has prompted an investigation by local authorities, with the police confirming that the case is being closely examined. India Today reports that Shakir, devastated by the betrayal and the ongoing demands from his wife, chose to divorce Arshi in front of police officers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).