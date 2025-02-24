Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) The family members of four workers from Jharkhand, who have been trapped in a collapsed section of a tunnel in Telagana, left for the southern state on Monday, officials said.

At least eight workers, including four from Jharkhand's Gumla district, were trapped inside the tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning.

"Under the leadership of Gumla district administration, one member each from four families and a police officer left for Telangana from Birsa Munda Airport," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The family members were sent to Telangana upon the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Soren had said that state officials were in constant touch with their counterparts in Telangana for updates on the situation.

Regular reports are being sought about the rescue operations, the statement added.

Official sources, however, said despite relentless efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, and other agencies, no breakthrough has been achieved so far in the rescue operations, as the teams had to navigate through thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks to reach the accident spot in the tunnel.

