Chennai, February 24: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a 53-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed by a minivan driven by a teenager. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Sunday morning, February 24, when the 17-year-old was trying to move his father's minivan parked outside their house in Kancheepuram.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested the teenager's father. According to a report in The Times of India, the accused's father was arrested for allowing a minor to drive the vehicle. The arrested man was identified as Rasa. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Rasa prepares snacks at home and delivers them to shops in his minivan. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Tries To Sexually Assault Pregnant Woman, Pushes Her From Moving Train in Vellore; Arrested.

On the day of the incident, Rasa's son was trying to move the vehicle parked in front of their house on Gangai Amman Temple Street. While doing so, the teenager lost control as the vehicle hit Saraswathi, who was drawing a kolam in front of her house. Following this, the minivan collided with a pushcart and a scooter before stopping.

Amid this, a few neighbours rushed to help when the vehicle trapped Saraswathi underneath. Although the neighbours lifted the vehicle, Saraswathi died on the spot. Meanwhile, the police were alerted about the incident. They quickly reached the spot and took the boy into custody for questioning. They also sent Saraswathi's body for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram Govt Hospital. Kancheepuram Shocker: Unmarried Woman Throws Newborn in Well, Fearing Social Stigma; Arrested.

During the investigation, cops discovered that neither Rasa nor his son knew how to drive. The family had hired a driver to deliver snacks. Cops suspect that the teenager must have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake in panic. Rasa has been arrested for negligence and also for allowing his minor son to operate the vehicle.

