Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): In view of the recent heavy rains that caused loss of crops, property, and human lives in Telangana, a delegation from the state government urged the Centre to extend immediate assistance.

According to an official release, the delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, included Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao, Special Representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi AP Jithender Reddy, and senior officials.

They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in the national capital on Thursday and submitted a detailed memorandum.

The ministers explained that from August 25 to 28, unprecedented rainfall occurred across Telangana, resulting in severe flooding in the Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts. This resulted in widespread devastation and significant damage to infrastructure. Rainfall recorded so far in the monsoon season has been 25 per cent above normal, with eight districts recording excess rainfall ranging between 65 per cent and 95 per cent. Continuous rains have caused heavy losses to government and private property, crops, livestock, and human lives.

They informed that the State Government has mobilised all available resources to carry out relief measures. Seven NDRF teams, fifteen SDRF teams, and around 100 Army personnel are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. Field-level monitoring helped in minimising the loss of human lives.

However, over the past 72 hours, the intense rains have severely damaged roads, railway tracks, culverts, electric poles, transformers, and other infrastructure, disrupting normal life across the state. The delegation appealed to the Union Home Minister to declare this a national disaster.

They also requested that a Central Government team be deputed to visit the flood-affected areas and assess the damage first-hand.

According to preliminary estimates, 22 people have lost their lives so far. Loss of livestock, crop damage, and house damage are still being assessed.

"The preliminary estimate of damages to infrastructure: Roads (R&B) - Rs 785.59 crore, Energy Department (Power) - Rs 40.73 crore, Crop Loss - Rs 236.00 crore, Irrigation - Rs 655.70 crore, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development - Rs 377.43 crore, Medical & Health - Rs 14.84 crore, Animal Husbandry - Rs 10.00 crore, Municipal Administration - Rs 1,025.00 crore, Immediate requirement for emergency repairs - Rs 1,500.00 crore, Other Departments / Government Properties - Rs 300.00 crore, Housing Department - Rs 25.00 crore, Women Development & Child Welfare - Rs 23.43 crore," the release read.

The total preliminary damages have been estimated to be around Rs 5,018.72 crore.

The ministers reminded that last year, due to heavy rains in Khammam and surrounding districts, the State Government had sought Rs 11,713 crores in assistance.

However, no special funds have been released so far, except for routine allocations, which have hampered rehabilitation works. Hence, they urged that the previously requested Rs 11,713 crores, along with the present requirement of Rs 5,018 crores -- a total of Rs 16,732 crores -- be released immediately.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah responded positively to the request. He assured that a Central inter-ministerial team would soon be deputed to Telangana to assess the damage.

The meeting was also attended by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary (Finance), Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (Agriculture), and Gaurav Uppal, Secretary (Coordination, Central Projects & CSS). (ANI)

