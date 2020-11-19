Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 24.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches against the normal, while Hisar's maximum settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a high of 23 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 22.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches, while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 22.7 degrees Celsius. Patiala's maximum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, four below normal limits.

The minimum temperatures too hovered one to four degrees below the normal at most places in the two states on Thursday.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

