New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Ten passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

As per officials, train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, train no. 12391, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi Express and train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express are running late by 02: 00 hours. Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no.14205, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express have been delayed by 02: 30 hours.

Also Read | Lucknow: Woman Lodges Complaint Against Husband for Hiding His Marital Status, Father-in-Law of Sexual Misconduct.

Train no. 12303, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:00 hours, respectively, officials said.

Train no. 13483, Malda Town - Delhi Farakka Express, train no. 12155 Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express and train no. 12409, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express have been delayed by 01: 30 hours, 01: 15 hours and 04:00 hours, respectively.

Also Read | Bad News for Mumbaikars! Electricity Bill Likely to Rise as BEST Plans Up to 18% Hike in Power Tariff in Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)