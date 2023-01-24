Mumbai, January 24: In the coming months, electricity bills for those living in the island city could rise as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to hike power tariff in Mumbai. The BEST on Monday proposed to hike the power tariff by 18 percent in 2023-24. The BEST has filed a petition regarding the same before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC)

According to a report in the Times of India, the power tariff hike proposal by BEST is likely to affect low-end consumers staying in chawls and the middle class community. On the other hand, those living in high-rises are expected to bear the brunt of 2 percent power tariff hike as BEST wants to prevent these users from migrating to Tata Power. BEST Announces Super Saver Diwali Offer 2022: Get Five Bus Rides in Mumbai For Rs 9, Know Benefits, Eligibility and How to Book Tickets Via Chalo App.

The proposal to hike power tariff up to 18 percent comes after Adani Electricity last week proposed a 2 to 7 percent hike in tariff for residences. Meanwhile, Tata Power has also sent a proposal to hike power tariff by 10-30 percent for low-end consumers and a drop tariff by 6 to 7 percent for high-end users.

While the BEST is proposing to hike power tariff by 18 percent, there also seems to be some good news for shops, offices and commercial establishments users. The BEST has proposed to drop charges by 6 percent for the above mentioned users. Meanwhile, the BEST has also proposed to reduce energy charges by 16 percent for vehicle charging stations in housing societies in the city.

Besides, 12 percent drop in charges to supply electricity for railways, Metro, and monorail has also been proposed. While the BEST undertaking has sent a proposal to drop energy charges by 6 percent for public services, government hospitals and educational institutions among others. Overall, BEST has proposed an average hike of 14 percent hike for 2023-24 and 4 percent hike for 2024-25. Mumbai: BEST To Begin Bus Services From International Airport to Various Parts of City From September 9; Check Details Here.

Speaking about the proposed power tariff hike by BEST, Ashok Pendse, an expert said, "BEST was known for providing the cheapest power tariff for residential consumers across Maharashtra. But now they have shown an increase in distribution costs across the island city and pushed up the proposed tariff." A final call on the proposed hike in power tariff will be taken by MERC after public hearings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2023 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).