Lucknow, January 24: A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for hiding his marital status and her father-in law for trying to outrage her modesty and torture.

In her complaint given to the Mohanlalganj police, the victim said she married a man in December 2020 and since then he has been beating her and demanding more dowry.

"My husband is a drunkard and used to beat me almost every day and forced me to bring more dowry from my parents who gave him Rs 5 lakh cash and a car besides other items," she said. She further said eight months after her marriage she came to know that he was already married to a Barabanki woman and had a one-year-old son.

"It was shocking for me. When I confronted him, instead of admitting his fault, he poured kerosene on me and attempted to burn me alive. I somehow saved myself," she said. The victim further alleged that her father-in-law used to harass her and touch/grope her whenever he found her alone.

SHO, Mohanlalganj, Kuldeep Dubey, said an FIR have been lodged against the two and action would be taken after initial investigations are over.

