New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh delivered the keynote address at the 14th meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) - Plus Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the session he said, "India remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and believes in an approach that combines robust domestic mechanisms, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and strong regional cooperation." .

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Defence Secretary stated that terrorism remains a dynamic & evolving challenge, with threats increasingly transcending borders, and the use of advanced technology, cyber tools & unmanned systems by terrorist groups necessitates a cohesive, forward looking and action-oriented approach.

He added that the Indo-Pacific region, given its geopolitical and economic significance, is particularly vulnerable to transitional terrorism and violent extremism, which calls for a comprehensive, adaptive, and deeply collaborative response.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 19th Roza of Ramzan on March 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised that, through the ADMM-Plus platform, India seeks to build synergy among the defence forces, security agencies, and policy frameworks to address emerging threat effectively.

"In the complex, hyper-connected & fast-paced world, social and ecological systems are fragile. It is important to assess this risk to empower the Governments in priority setting and decision making. Terrorism can destabilise governments, undermine civil society, and threaten social & economic development. We have a collective obligation to provide the decision-makers guidance to understand uncertainty and better weigh the impact on decision making," he said.

The event witnessed the handing over of ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism chairmanship to India and Malaysia from Russia and Myanmar for a three-year cycle. The Defence Secretary voiced the commitment of the new co-chairs towards ensuring that the efforts over this cycle yield practical and meaningful results.

"By leveraging our collective expertise, enhancing capacity-building, and fostering deeper trust and cooperation, we can significantly strengthen regional security and counter-terrorism preparedness," he said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that in the present cycle of EWG on Counter-Terrorism, the focus will be on strengthening regional cooperation and improving interoperability among the Armed Forces through structured joint initiatives. He added that the aim will be to counter the misuse of emerging technologies and addressing threats posed by terrorists through use of AI-driven propaganda, encrypted communications, drone technologies.

"Strengthening cyber resilience against online radicalisation and recruitment efforts will also be a focus area," he said.

The Defence Secretary said, work will be carried out together towards capacity building through practical exercises wherein Malaysia will conduct a Table-Top Exercise in 2026, facilitating strategic-level decision making simulations to improve Counter-Terrorism planning and preparedness. In 2027, India will host a Field Training Exercise, aimed at stimulating real-world Counter-Terrorism scenarios, enhancing operational coordination, and testing rapid response mechanisms. He called for developing a whole of government and whole of society approach to counter radicalisation and violent extremism and enhancing legal and financial frameworks to disrupt terror financing networks.

Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated Malaysia for assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN for the year 2025, extending India's full support. He acknowledged Malaysia's effort in effectively steering ASEAN under the current geopolitical scenario with the theme 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'. He added that India is privileged to co-chair this crucial initiative alongside Malaysia, and appreciates the participation of representatives from the ASEAN member states, the Plus nations, the ASEAN Secretariat, and Timor-Leste.

"Your presence reaffirms our shared commitment in combating terrorism in all its forms," he said.

The Defence Secretary termed India's relationship with ASEAN as a key pillar of its foreign policy, which is at the heart of Act East Policy. He reiterated India's strong support to a stable and unified ASEAN which serves as an institutional anchor of an important region.

Delegations from 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand) and eight dialogue partners (Australia, New Zealand, RoK, Japan, China, USA and Russia) along with Timor Leste and ASEAN Secretariat are participating in the meeting. India is co-chairing the EWG on Counter-Terrorism for the first time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)